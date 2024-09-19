PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.59.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.