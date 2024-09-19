Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Shares Up 13.3%

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.67 ($0.11). Approximately 6,663,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 2,029,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.56. The company has a market cap of £52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

