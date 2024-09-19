Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.80

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.42), with a volume of 752089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.80 ($2.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,878.47). Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

