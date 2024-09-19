Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 101.32 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,985.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

