Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 305,079 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 95,686 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 85,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $248,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

