Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 6,700 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after purchasing an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,368,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $315.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.16. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

