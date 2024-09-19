Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.59% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,928,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

