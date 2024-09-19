Primecap Management Co. CA Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
DG opened at $86.86 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
