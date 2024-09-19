Primecap Management Co. CA Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

DG opened at $86.86 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

