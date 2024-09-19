Primecap Management Co. CA Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.9 %

JELD stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 2.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

