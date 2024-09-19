Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.09% of Galapagos worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Leerink Partners started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

