Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after acquiring an additional 566,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in US Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

USFD stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.