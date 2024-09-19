Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

