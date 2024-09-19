Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,870,175 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870,175 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LICY stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $47.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Li-Cycle Profile

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 878.90%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 million.

(Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.