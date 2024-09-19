Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 47,540 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,540 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.28% of Perimeter Solutions worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennant Investors LP grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 698,622 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 289,348 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRM stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

