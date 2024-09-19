Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.70 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 1,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,677,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

