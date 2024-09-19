Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.70 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 1,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.
Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Principal Quality ETF Company Profile
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
