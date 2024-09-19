Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

