Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 14,606 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VOD opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
