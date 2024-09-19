Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,930 Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPIX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $518,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of GPIX opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
