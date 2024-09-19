Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 727.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBRX. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

