Private Advisor Group LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BJ opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.