Private Advisor Group LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,915,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,010,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,275,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on BEP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

