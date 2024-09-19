Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.15% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQN opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
