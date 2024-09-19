Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 49,420 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,420 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.