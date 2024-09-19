Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $537,000 Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $53.03.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.