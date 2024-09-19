Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 512.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

