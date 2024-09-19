Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Down 0.7%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.44. 18,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,410,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCSA

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.