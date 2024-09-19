ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.72 and last traded at C$13.60. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.
ProMetic Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.60.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
