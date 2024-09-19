Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Insider Brian Scullin Sells 50,000 Shares

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) insider Brian Scullin sold 50,000 shares of Propel Funeral Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.85 ($3.95), for a total value of A$292,650.00 ($197,736.49).

Propel Funeral Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Propel Funeral Partners

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; and arrangement and conducting a funeral, cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 144 properties comprising 79 owned and 65 leased, which included 32 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

