Propel (TSE:PRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.45

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 107627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

