PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.63

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 453387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

