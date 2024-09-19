PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

PRO stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $840.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.20. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PROS by 21.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $775,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

