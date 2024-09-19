PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 829,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 453,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRO

PROS Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $906.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 5.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 166,301 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,919,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 373,982 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.