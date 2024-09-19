ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Down to $41.50

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $40.52. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 804,570 shares traded.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

