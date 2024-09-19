ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.02

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 11446842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 374,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 30.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 476,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,490 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

