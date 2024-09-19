ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $105.70

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.70, but opened at $113.20. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $114.48, with a volume of 284,240 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.95.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $268,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

