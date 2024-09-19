ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.42

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.42, but opened at $40.21. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 609,199 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

