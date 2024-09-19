ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.82

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.82 and last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 183584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

