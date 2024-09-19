ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 66,580 shares.The stock last traded at $64.64 and had previously closed at $63.57.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 602.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

