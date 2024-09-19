ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Up to $62.07

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.07, but opened at $65.74. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 8,827 shares.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 602.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

