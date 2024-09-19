ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 150,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 82,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 0.54% of ProShares Ultra Yen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

