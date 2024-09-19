ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $65.62

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.62, but opened at $70.30. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 11,607,167 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
