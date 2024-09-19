ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 19,773,592 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
