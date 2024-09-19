ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82. 37,542,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 144,476,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,325 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 474,067 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,314 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

