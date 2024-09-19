ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82. 37,542,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 144,476,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
