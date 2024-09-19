ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.75

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $19.58. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 2,211,557 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 287.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

