ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.08

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.08 ($6.76) and traded as low as €5.31 ($5.89). ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares last traded at €5.40 ($6.00), with a volume of 305,465 shares trading hands.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.08 and a 200 day moving average of €6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.