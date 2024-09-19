Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.68

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.17, with a volume of 142066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

