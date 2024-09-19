Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.54.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

