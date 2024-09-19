ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $258.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $261.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

