ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Stock Down 2.6 %

EBAY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $64.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

