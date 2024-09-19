ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 994 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

